ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has claimed that PTI will hold the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the trend-setting manner next year.

Imran Khan said this while speaking at the Insaaf Super League final, where he was invited as chief guest. Like always, it was fun and festivity all around and PTI workers especially youth was highly charged and accorded warm welcome to their leader.

Addressing the gathering, Imran said: “If the PTI had organised the PSL-2, it would have held in the better way than the Najam Sethi and co had organized, where the masses were deprived of watching international players performing at their home soil.

“The next PSL edition will be held under PTI government and that too at Pakistani grounds. We will invite renowned international cricketers, not the c and d grade players, to make the league the best one in the world,” he added.

“We will bring revolution in cricket system and focus on regional cricket and provide Pakistan team the best talent, which will help it earn the best rankings and also win the World Cup once again,” Imran concluded.

Earlier, UC 38 won the Insaf Super League trophy after defeating UC 29 by 33 runs in the final played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Friday. Batting first, UC 38 piled up 153-7 in 10 overs while in reply, UC 29 could score only 120-8 in allotted overs. UC 29’s Kaleem was named man of the series, while Qazi Tanveer of UC 38 was named player of the final. In the end, Imran gave away runners-up trophy to UC 29 vice chairperson Sami and winner’s trophy and Rs 100,000 cash to UC 38 chairman Qazi Tanveer.