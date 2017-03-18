Lahore -Kinnaird College thrashed Punjab University by 9 wickets to win the 12thAll-Pakistan Intervarsity Women Cricket Championship Lahore 2016-17 here at the Kinnaird College Cricket Ground on Friday.

Batting first, Punjab University were all out for 118 runs in 38.5 overs with Masooma Basharat scoring 33 off 63 balls while no other PU player could resist KC bowling, which was led by Iram Barkat who grabbed three wickets conceding 19 runs. Kinnaird College replied strongly and achieved the required target for the loss of just one wicket in 28.2 overs. Ayesha Naz was star of the day as she hammered unbeaten 54 while she ably assisted by Fareeha Mehmood who struck 36.

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) outplayed Islamia University Bahawalpur to finish third in the tournament. Meanwhile, HEC have selected 20 players from all the participating teams for the 12th Fatima Jinnah National Women Cricket Championship 2016-17. They will report at Kinnaird College for training camp today (Saturday) at 11am. The selected players Fareeha Mehmood (wk) (captain), Noreena Khalil (vc), Ayesha Naz, Hadiqa Dar, Ghulam Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Shazeena Jaweria, Saima Maqsood, Masooma Basharat, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Khalid, Diyana Baig, Fazeela Ikhlaq, Nashra Sandhu, Khadija Chishty, Noreena Mubeen, Laila Hayat, Gull Feroza, Rabia Akhtar and Soha Fatima. Irfan Ullah Khan will act as coach and Nooshin Haneef will be team manager.