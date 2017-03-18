LAHORE-Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison and Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad emerged as top performers in the 36th Punjab Open Golf Championship first round here at the Defence Raya golf course on Friday.

Matloob Ahmed owed his brilliance to seven birdies on holes 2, 5, 7, 10, 12, 13 and 15 and eight regulation pars achieved through classy play and at the end of the first round, his gross score was 69. Shabbir Iqbal’s gross score was also 69 which he gathered through five birdies on holes 8, 9 and 10 and two more on holes 12 and 16. Pars were carded on 11 holes and bogies came his way on the 4th and 17th hole. Jafal Hussain of Gymkhana and Anser Mehmood of Islamabad were placed just one stroke behind the leaders at a score of gross 70.

Four aspirants, placed at a score of par 72, were Hamza Amin (Islamabad), M Munir (Islamabad), Sajjad Khan (Islamabad) and M Afzal (Okara) while at the score of gross 73 were M Asif (Defence Raya), M Alam (Defence Raya), Waheed Baloch (Karachi Golf Club) and M Safdar Khan (Gujranwala).

In the ladies section, Suneya Osama of Lahore Garrison was on top with gross 78 while Zaibun Nisa of Royal Palm was second with gross 82 followed by Rimsha Ijaz of MGGC at 84. Also at 84 were Maryama Khan of Gymkhana and Ghazala Yasmeen of Lahore Garrison.