ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) women wing president Saba Shamim Jadoon has requested the parents to send their kids in training camp at Pakistan Sports Complex, where they will be transformed in champions.

Talking to The Nation, Saba said: “I am committed to involve females towards coming out of homes and join this game, which is not only a sport but also a weapon to safeguard females. And I also need parents’ support in making their kids one of the best sportswomen.”

About her career as PTWF official, she said: “I have twice served as PTWF vice president, before taking over as president in 2014. I am associated with the federation since 2006 and accompanied female players at various international events and returned with laurels.”

When asked whether female players feel comfortable with a female official, she replied: “Off course, female players are very much comfortable with a lady official and it is very easy to work with a lady rather than a male.”

She said private sector was quite helpful to PTWF and lending them a helping hand, but they needed more help from them, especially from multinationals. “Korean embassy is helping us a great deal, while Samsung and other Korean companies also supporting us. But as far as government and Pakistan Sports Board annual grant is concerned, it is too meager to meet even our day-to-day affairs.” Saba said the players were performing exceptionally at international arena. “Our top most female athlete Najia Rasool just returned home after winning silver medal in the US Open U-30 age category and it was made possible due to great gesture by Olympian US former champion Alex, who trained Najia for around 10 days.

“Now PTWF president Col Waseem has sent a request to Chinese Taekwondo Federation for training our kids in China for 10 to 15 days. I am quite sure, it will surely help our athletes learn and improve a lot and excel at higher level. If government, IPC and PSB provide us funds and full support, our players are capable enough to win medals at international events,” she concluded.