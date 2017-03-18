LAHORE - Pakistan ODI and T20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that though the team will suffer due to Sharjeel Khan’s suspension yet he feels fresh faces inducted in the team will certainly fill his space.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Sarfraz said that Sharjeel was the type of player, who the team needed as he was perfect for the contemporary run-and-gun style of cricket. "Sharjeel’s absence due to spot-fixing case will affect us but I have full faith in the newcomers and they will utilize all their skills and domestic form at international level," he said.

Sarfraz said the tour of the West Indies was very important for the team in World Cup perspective to qualify for the mega event. “Although beating the West Indies at their home soil will be a big challenge yet it was a must for us to qualify directly for the upcoming World Cup. I also advised Wahab Riaz and M Aamir to perform better during the series.”

The skipper said that the team was aiming at displaying high-quality batting, fielding and bowling, which are key factors to win the series in the West Indies. The most important thing there will be making lesser mistakes and to show consistency to attain desired results," he said.

He admitted that unfortunately, the ODI team hadn’t been performing upto the mark during the last two year. "It is a bitter truth that from the last two years, we haven’t been performing well in the one-day matches, so sincere efforts have been made to overcome gray areas in the training camp," he said.

Terming the fielding department very important, Sarfraz said during the previous series, fielding was not satisfactory and that’s why the camp especially emphasised on fielding department. “It was unfortunate that despite posting around 290 to 300 runs in one-dayers, we kept on losing matches due to poor fielding and dropped catches," he added.

The captain said that in ODI matches, the team would have a balanced pace attack with the presence of M Aamir, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf and hoped the bowlers would live up to the expectations by giving a good performance. "We need to bat well, bowl well and field well to win a game," he said.

“The batting department will also be strong as it will be mixtures of youth and experience as the experienced ones will be Shoaib Malik, M Hafeez, Kamran Akmal and Ahmad Shahzad, who will be there to share most of the responsibility while the youngsters will learn from them and showcase their talent in a better way,” he added.

When asked would the presence of wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal make him under pressure, Sarfraz replied: “In earlier tours as well, we had an additional wicketkeeper to fill the void in any urgency and Kamran has made his way in the national side by displaying superb form behind the wickets and with bat by earning distinctions in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and it is hoped that he will be a vital part of the team to play his role in the team's performance and success in the West Indies.”

The skipper said that for the West Indies tour, a well-balanced team had been selected purely on the performance of the players, who impressed in the domestic season as well as in the PSL. "It is a good combination which has been selected keeping in view the conditions in the West Indies."

He described his appointment as Twenty20 and one-day captain as ‘a big honour’ for him and expressed his resolve to come up to the expectations and the faith the PCB has on him. “I will try my best to deliver in all the responsibilities given to me by the PCB, and hopefully, we will deliver in the West Indies and try to win the series to improve our ODI rankings,” Sarfraz concluded.