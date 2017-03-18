Lahore - Shahzaib Hasan, fifth Pakistani player, was provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from all forms of cricket and was handed the penalty for alleged corruption in the PSL-2.

“The cricket board issued Shahzaib a notice of charge and provisionally suspended him with immediate effect from participating in all forms of cricket,” PCB spokesman said on Friday. The Karachi Kings player has now 14 days to respond to the notice. “Shahzaib has been charged with violations of Code Articles 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 and now has 14 days to respond to the Notice of Charge. PCB ACU’s (anti-corruption unit) investigations into corrupt practices will continue,” he added.

Article 2.1.4 of the PCB’s anti-corruption code states: “Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach any of the foregoing provisions of this Article 2.1.”

Article 2.4.4 reads: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Article 2.4.5 states: “Failing or refusing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant, including (without limitation) approaches or invitations that have been received by another Participant to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Shahzaib, along with suspended fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, was summoned by the PCB in relation to the investigation into alleged corruption in the PSL. Shahzaib, who played three One-day Internationals (ODI) and 10 T20 Internationals, last featured in an international fixure more than six years back.

He could only muster 19 and a duck in the two innings he played for the Karachi franchise in the recently-concluded PSL. The PCB’s ACU unit has already issued notices of charge to four cricketers — batsmen Nasir Jamshed, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and paceman Mohammad Irfan — in the PSL spot-fixing inquiry.