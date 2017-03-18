ISLAMABAD– Wapda continued their winning spree in the Jubilee Insurance Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship 2017, as they thrashed KP 3-0 in men’s pool A matches at the RKJK Squash Complex, Karachi on Friday.

In the first match, Wapda’s Nasir Iqbal thrashed Mansoor Zaman 3-0, winning 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 while Shaikh Saqib trounced Zeeshan Khan 3-1, and Pakistan No 1 Farhan Mehboob routing Asif Khalil 3-0.

In pool B matches, PAF toppled Sindh 3-0 with Waqas Mehboob, Safeer Ullah and Farhan Zaman winning their respective matches. SNGPL outpaced Balochistan 3-0 with Kashif Asif, Asim Khan and Ammad Fareed scoring wins. In Pool-B, ZTBL beat Punjab 2-1 with Babrak Khan, Waqar Mehboob and Tayyab Aslam winning their matches.