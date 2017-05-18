ISLAMABAD-MassCom Communications Chief Executive Qamar Hussian Chaudhry has labelled serious allegations against Badshah Pahlwan Khan and others, who are conducting Pakistan’s first ever professional wrestling events in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, former event organiser, who claims to have signed 5-year deal with international wrestlers to conduct wrestling events in Pakistan, as according to contract wrestlers were bound to only work with his company, said: “We have deputed Shahid-ul-Haq with wrestlers to communicate, but he left the job and started conducted the event himself, which is a sheer violation according to the agreement with the company.” He said Badshah Khan fixed matches with an Indian bookie in Dubai. “I asked him stop cheating, upon that both Badshah and Shahid went against me and started organising the event illegally. I want to conduct the events, but not fixed ones and certainly not for betting. I can’t tolerate Pakistan’s name involved in fixing.

“I received threats from the organisers to keep quiet or else bear serious consequences. I had given application to FIA Cyber Crime Wing to investigate the entire matter, as I feel unsafe from the people involved,” he added.

Qamar said if the organisers failed to take onboard even a single sponsor, how they would get millions required for boarding lodging of the wrestlers, accommodation and other expenses. “All this money came through fixing,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was Qamar Chaudhry, who along with Badshah Khan and others, conducted the press conference last year at a local hotel and unveiled the things, but all of a sudden, serious rifts occurred. After Karachi, wrestling event will be held in Lahore and lastly in Islamabad, but Qamar had already taken stay order from Civil Judge Islamabad to stop the organisers from conducting wrestling event in Islamabad.