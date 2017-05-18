London - Legendary cricketer Younus Khan is all set to receive Wisden Leatherbound edition at Lord’s on May18 in recognition of his remarkable performance at The Oval last year against the home team.

Younus Khan’s knock of 218 in the last Test against England not only brought victory to his team but also got him picked as Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack in its 2017 edition along with four other players.

“With the pressure on, Younus Khan delivered. His classy 218 in the final Test of the summer, at The Oval, helped Pakistan square the series after successive defeats had left them in danger of squandering their win at Lord’s. It was his 32nd Test hundred – and a reminder that his struggles earlier in the series had been a blip rather than part of a decline,” said Wisden editor Lawrence Booth.

Pakistan was 1-2 down in the four-match series, the fourth Test was a must-win for Pakistan to avoid the series loss. Replying to England’s first innings score of 328, Pakistan lost three wickets for 127 runs. Asad Shafiq was joined by Younus Khan to rebuild Pakistan’s innings, and both added 150 runs for the third wicket. Asad departed after scoring 109, but Younus continued his fight and completed a double century. His innings of 218 helped Pakistan post 542, with a lead of 214 runs against England, which helped Pakistan win the Test by 10 wickets.

According to the invitation of the event, the leatherbound edition meant for Younus will be a special one, as it will have Younus Khan’s name written on it.

The event is expected to feature several renowned cricketers from all over the world. Pakistan team will also grace the occasion. The recently concluded three-match series against West Indies saw the end of Younus Khan’s international career.

He bid adieu to his career with 10,099 runs – the most by any Pakistan player in the history of Test cricket.