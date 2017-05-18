ROME-Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round on Wednesday as fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro was forced to quit with a left knee injury during their match at the Rome Masters.

Three-time French Open quarter-finalist Almagro -- he lost all three to Nadal -- was unable to continue after 24 minutes while trailing his compatriot 3-0 in the first set. It was a 50th win for Nadal in Rome and he is on a hot streak after sweeping the honours on clay at Monte Carlo, Barcelona and last weekend in Madrid.

"I am happy with almost everything, I am playing well. I won a lot of matches this year," said the fourth seed, who next faces either Jack Sock or Jiri Vesely as he builds up to Roland Garros. "There is always things to improve, but it is not the right time to say I'm not happy with one thing or another. "I am happy with everything. But always there is the motivation to keep going and to keep improving something."

Nadal though was distressed to see Almagro injured. "It's difficult to say something because we need to wait a couple of days. It's difficult to see what's going on now just after what happened," he said. Joining Nadal in the next round was Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori, winner over Spain's David Ferrer 7-5, 6-2.

In women's play, world number one Angelique Kerber crashed out, the top seed beaten 6-4 6-0 in the second round by Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. The German's 56-minute knock-out came two days after she was confirmed at the top of the WTA rankings, displacing Serena Williams after making it to the third round at last week's Madrid Open.

The defeat demonstrated more of the patchy and inconsistent form which the 29-year-old cannot seem to shake off since starting to duel with Williams at the top of the rankings last season. second seed Karolina Pliskova beat Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-1, Madrid winner Simona Halep started with a win over Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-4 and eighth seed Elina Svitolina put out Alize Cornet 6-4, 7-6 (13/11).

SHARAPOVA RETIRES AFTER FRENCH OPEN SNUB, MURRAY STUNNED: Maria Sharapova retired with injury in her second-round match in Rome, just hours after she was denied a wild card for the French Open, while defending champion Andy Murray crashed to a heavy defeat in his opener against Fabio Fognini on Tuesday.

Sharapova, who was wearing a bandage on her left thigh, pulled out of her contest against Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni while leading 4-6, 6-3, 2-1 to round out a miserable day for the five-time Grand Slam champion. "I apologise for having to withdraw from my match with a left thigh injury," Sharapova said in a statement. "I will be getting all the necessary examinations to make sure it is not serious." Defeat in Rome meant the 30-year-old also missed out on a chance to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon, which she could have achieved by reaching the semi-finals in the Italian capital. World number one Murray's Rome Masters title defence then ended worringly early as he was comfortably beaten 6-2, 6-4 by local favourite Fognini after a first-round bye.

Murray limped to another premature exit with flamboyant shotmaker Fognini bossing the Scottish top seed around at will and breaking him four times. Murray succumbed to the Italian in just over 90 minutes and has major work to do before the start of Roland Garros in less than a fortnight. He hasn't reached the quarter-final of a major event in 2017, with the loss to Fognini his seventh of the season.

Sharapova's exit merely intensified the spotlight on the Russian after the French tennis federation (FFT) elected not to award her a wild card into either the Roland Garros main draw or qualifying. While she will at least have a chance to qualify for Wimbledon, the French Open will now be without the twice former winner as well as Roger Federer and the pregnant Serena Williams.

Four-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic overcame Britain's Aljaz Bedene 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 for a place in the third round. British fifth seed Johanna Konta reached the third round with a crushing 6-3, 6-0 win over Yulia Putintseva. She was joined by double Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova as the seventh seed beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 7-6 (7/3). Australian Daria Gavrilova beat former finalist and 10th seed Madison Keys 2-6, 7-5, 7-5, while Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens put out Monica Niculescu of Romania 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.