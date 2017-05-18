The ODI and T20 Captain Sarfraz Ahmad stated that not only Pakistan wants to defeat India but also wants to take ICC Champions Trophy home.

Meanwhile Pakistani players have started net practice in England. During 10-day training session, coaches and trainers will work on line and length of bowlers while batsmen will practice their shots in the nets.

Pakistani players reached England for the the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Seven players including Muhammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim flew from Pakistan while remaining team along with captain Sarfraz reached England directly from West Indies.

Pakistan will play its first match of the tournament against arch rival India on June 4th.