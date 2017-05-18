LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a fine of fifty percent of the match fee to Umar Akmal and Junaid Khan for their misconduct at the Pakistan Cup 2017 held last month in Rawalpindi. PCB spokesman said here on Wednesday that the board had also warned the two players that they would be under observation for a month starting from May 18 and reoccurrence of breach of discipline would lead to one month suspension.