LAHORE-Pakistan International Airline (PIA) chairman M Irfan Elahi Wednesday said that the national flag carrier would extend best possible cooperation to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the revival of the national game.

“Despite financial constraints, PIA is playing its due role in the promotion of sports and allied activities and we will be extending cooperation to PHF for putting hockey at the road of progress,” he was talking to the media after inaugurating the Punjab Chief Minister Women Hockey Cup here at the National Hockey Stadium. Also present on the occasion were PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, secretary Shahbaz Ahmad and SBP Director General Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman.

He said that the PIA had launched a scheme for the revival of hockey offering incentives to its passengers and to provide financial benefit to the PHF. “I appeal to all the passengers travelling through PIA to take part in this scheme to contribute in a national cause. PIA is funding various ventures for the overall development of the hockey and will welcome similar suggestions from the PHF in the larger interest of the game,” he added.

PHF chief Brig (R) Khalid acknowledged the contribution of PIA for the revival of hockey and said the scheme, which PIA had launched, would greatly benefit the national game. “At the moment, PIA is not in a strong financial position but despite that it is always shouldering our efforts for the cause of the hockey.

“Through this scheme, we will be able to offer attractive prizes to those PIA travelers, who contribute in it and by that way, we will be able to generate funds and resources to continue our hockey development,” he added.

To a query, Khalid said: “Hockey is getting out of gloom, which is evident from the fact that its junior teams have started producing results at international level. Our junior team, which is on a five-month long tour of Australia, recently won Australian national junior hockey championship and now the members of the team will be representing different clubs in the Australian hockey league.”

He said the PHF was laying special emphasis on the grooming of its national senior team and he was confident that the team would put up a fine show in next month’s world league in England. “We will soon be launching U-16 school hockey championship which will help in identifying new hokey talent. We are focusing on broadening the base of the game.” He said women hockey was also getting popularity and its standard was at rise with each passing day.