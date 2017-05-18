Lin demands unpaid salary from club

SHANGHAI - Chinese badminton superstar Lin Dan, a two-time Olympic champion, has accused his super league club of failing to pay him and six others for the 2016-2017 season. Regarded by some as badminton's greatest ever player, Lin said he felt "bitterly disappointed" and threatened to take legal action after not getting paid by Guangzhou Yueyu badminton club. Lin said the players worked the whole season to keep the club, which signed him last year, from being relegated despite not getting their wages. "Our understanding towards the club has been met with repeated delay," the 33-year-old wrote to his 3.6 million followers on Weibo. "We have communicated with the club many times about salary payment; however, the club's attitude in solving this has made people helpless and disappointed.–AFP

Punjab boys dominate national squash

LAHORE – Punjab boys dominated the U-17 and U-19 categories of the All Pakistan National Squash Championship 2017 here at Punjab Squash Complex on Wednesday. On the inaugural day, 16 matches were played in both the categories. In U-17 boys, Ahmad Hassan (KP) beat Saad Bin Abi Waqas (Punjab) 11/3, 11/8, 11/8 in the first match of the day. In the other matches of the day in the same category, Hammad Khan, M Essa Shahab Khan, Moaz Khan and Atif Malik of Punjab won their respective matches while Abdul Wajid and Mavia Hussain of KP also recorded victories. In U-19 boys, M Fawad, Daud Khan and Ghazi Khan of KP were winners while Shehreyar Khan, M Zahid, Abdul Mughni and Usmar Hassan of Punjab also registered victories along with Qamarul Islam of Sindh.–Staff Reporter

Karachi beat Lahore in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD – Karachi Whites survived close scare before defeating Lahore Blues by 6 runs in the Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2017-18 first semifinal played here at Pindi Stadium on Wednesday. Karachi, batting first, posted 353-7 in 50 overs. Umair Yousaf batted brilliantly and hammered 128-ball 135 runs, hitting 14 fours and 1 six, while M Taha hit 72 and Jahangir Sultan 63. Rizwan Saddique claimed 3-70 and Qasim Akram 2-47. Lahore replied strongly but they fell short by just 6 runs. Zaid Alam thwarted 91-ball 128 studded with 9 fours while Uzair Nasir slammed 63 with the help of 4 fours and 1 six. M Taha, M Ali Khan and M Usman got 2 wickets each. Saleem Butt and Raweed Khan were umpires while Asif Aslam Khan was referee and Shakeel Ahmed scorer.–Staff Reporter

Ammad beats Shahid in Men’s Squash

ISLAMABAD – Top seed Ammad Fareed had to struggle hard to beat upcoming Shahid Hussain in straight games in the first round of the Karachi Gymkhana National Men’s Squash Championship 2017 at Karachi Gymkhana squash courts on Wednesday. Ammad started the first game on a fast note, but Shahid was up to the task and matched fire-with-fire before losing the game 11-7. Ammad won the second game 11-5, but faced tough resistance before winning the third game 11-9. In other round matches, Mahad Javed beat Ashfaque 3-1, Moin Rauf beat M Naeem 3-0, third seed Syed Ali Mujtaba Bokhari beat Ali Imran 3-1, M Farhan beat Sikander Khan 3-1, Nouman Khan beat Junaid Rehman 3-0, Kashif Asif beat M Waseem 3-0, Faraz Muhammad beat Jahangir Khan Jr 3-0 in 18 minutes with the score of 11-4, 11-8, 11-5.–Staff Reporter

Highlander Academy thrash Al-Faisal FC

ISLAMABAD – Highlander Academy Football Club (FC) taught soccer lesson to Al-Faisal FC in the Pak-China Friendship U-18 Football Championship 2017, as they scored 5 goals in the match played here at Akbar FC Ground on Wednesday. It was goals fiesta coming from all corners and the score line could have been worst for the losers, had the Highlanders FC strikers not missed two plenty kicks and as many clear chances of pilling further misery on Al-Faisal. Naveed scored the opening goal in the 24th minute and they failed to score further in the first half. Ali Shan scored the second goal in the 56th minute and Moiaz than made it 3-0. Shahid then slammed the fourth in the 64th minute and Naveed completed the rout in the 68th minute to cap a memorable day. Shahid Siddiqui was match commissioner.–Staff Reporter