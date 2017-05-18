According to Cricinfo, placed at the centre of the PSL spot-fixing scandal, Nasir Jamshed is threatening to take the PCB to court for maligning his name.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account - the second he has posted since being implicated in corruption allegations - Jamshed challenged the PCB's anti-corruption unit to place whatever evidence they had in public domain. He also alleged that the board was pressurising players to testify against him.

The PCB is taking advantage of my silence. Time to answer back and take them to court. pic.twitter.com/e2XQ575qyY — Nasir Jamshaid (@nasirjamshaid77) May 17, 2017





The PCB believes Jamshed is a central figure in the corruption allegations stemming from the second edition of the PSL. He was arrested by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) on the same day that he was provisionally suspended by the PCB, though he was later released on bail.

"PCB is being unfair with me as they are pressurising players and and asking them to testify against me," Jamshed said. "Rather than maligning my name, I urge PCB to offer the evidence and I challenge them to bring all the evidence in public. There is something called professionalism and with all this my personal life is being affected. I have already consulted my lawyer and we want to challenge this and are willing to take PCB to court over this."

Earlier on Wednesday, the PCB banned left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for two months after he admitted to the charge of failing to report a suspect approach. Nawaz was the seventh Pakistan player to come under the PCB's scanner during the ongoing investigation. Six others are either facing charges of corruption, or have been banned, or were questioned by the PCB. Proceedings against Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan are underway; Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a year; and Zulfiqar Babar was questioned.

Days before the day-to-day hearing of the trio - Sharjeel, Khalid and Hasan - began, audio messages allegedly between Khalid and Jamshed were leaked. The messages, heard by ESPNcricinfo, seem to focus on a bat deal one player is arranging for the other. The PCB believes the conversations are code for corrupt deals.

Jamshed, who is based in Birmingham, had previously informed the PCB through his lawyer of his inability to travel to Pakistan because his passport had been confiscated by the NCA. Jamshed said that once the NCA investigation in England was over, he would present himself as and when required by the PCB.