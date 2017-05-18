LAHORE - Former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the historical Test series victory against the West Indies is lifelong honour for him and the entire nation.

Misbah was warmly welcome here at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday morning. As soon as Misbah stepped out of the airport lounge along with his wife and children, he was given a heroes’ welcome by the officials of Pakistan Cricket Board including Director Cricket Operations Haroon Rasheed, fans and friends. Flowers petals were showered on him and he was porously garlanded. Fans also chanted slogans of “Misbah Zindabaad and Pakistan Zindabaad”.

Speaking on the occasion, Misbah said: “It is an unforgettable feeling and it will always remind me of calling it a day in a memorable way and I will always cherish these memories.”

Under Misbah’s captaincy, Pakistan beat the West Indies 2-1 to get the unique honour of beating the opposition in their own soil first time in the history of Pakistan cricket. Before Misbah, former Pakistan captains, Abdul Hafeez Kardar in 1958, Imran Khan in 1992 and Rashid Latif in 2003 ended their respective cricket by winning the last cricket Test.

Misbah said he was leaving the game on a high note after leading the team to historic victory at the West Indies soil. “When we won the third and the last Test, it was like a dream coming true as the team gained a historic accomplishment of first time beating the West Indies in their own backyard. If someone ever asks me, I will say winning the series against West Indies is an everlasting feeling of my career,” he added. He said the team played good cricket, barring the second Test, which helped it to learn from the mistakes and to make a comeback with a renewed zeal.

To a query, he said indeed it was an outstanding performance on part of the team to first time beat the West Indies in their own country. “The team deserves praise for this historic win.”

Misbah attributed his success in his cricket playing career to his family members, PCB, team members, coaches and the selectors. “ They all played an important role in my overall grooming as a successful batsman and most importantly as a captain “.

To a question about his future endeavours, Misbah said he has not yet decided what to do as the life goes on. “ I will be choosing from the available options to move forward “.

He said Pakistan team’s victory against West Indies was possible due to the collective team efforts and the support extended by the PSB. “I would say it is such an important and historic success which the cricket playing nations around the world always dream for. The entire Pakistani nation prayed for our success for which I am thankful to them.” When asked about his feelings being one of the most successful Asian Test captains, he said he felt delighted and thanked to Allah Almighty for giving him this honour which had elevated the name of Pakistan cricket around the world.