French wrestler of Pakistani origin Badshah Khan has defeated WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion Carlito in Pakistan's first ever international Professional Wrestling competition at KMC Stadium in Karachi last night, reported Radio Pakistan.

A total of seven bouts took place on the opening day of the event.

Algerian Wrestler Yasin Osmani won the opening bout defeating Italian Fabio Ferarri.

Wrestler Adam Flex Maxted won the second fight after defeating the Arun Ramay.

UK-based giant Tiny Iron overpowered tag-team of two wrestlers Tango Tim and Fury.

The event also included a fight between female wrestlers, which was won by Angel's Bombita by overpowering Betty Trash and Audrey Bride.