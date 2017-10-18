LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced the 16-member Pakistan squad for the Twenty20 series against Lanka.

Experienced all-rounder M Hafeez has returned to the T20 side, as the PCB has made only one change in the squad that faced star-studded World XI side in Lahore last month. Fast bowler Sohail Khan has been dropped from the squad while experienced all-rounder M Hafeez has made a comeback to the national T20 team.

M Aamir, who was not the part of the World XI, also succeeded in getting berth in the 16-man squad. The 25-year-old suffered a shin injury during the second Test in Dubai but is included in the squad after rehab in the hope that he will recover in time. Aamir’s availability for the national T20 is subject to his fitness clearance.

Pace all-rounder Amir Yamin has also been recalled after his performance in domestic matches. Yamin played his last international match, against England in the UAE, in 2015. Sohail played two matches against the World XI taking three wickets collectively (2/28 and 1/44) which seems not enough to impress the selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The three-match Twenty20 series will roll into action from October 26, 2017 with the third and final T20 is scheduled to take place in Lahore on October 29.

Despite the fact that Sri Lankan board has officially confirmed, it will send its team for the match while certain important players including skipper Upul Tharanga and Lasith Malinga are likely to miss the game due to security reasons.

Meanwhile, PCB announced to put the tickets of seven enclosures of the Gaddafi Stadium on sale, with prices ranging from as low as Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 for the third T20 match to be played in Lahore on October 29 while the first two matches of the series will be held in Abu Dhabi.

The highest price of the VIP ticket is Rs 5,000 for Wasim Akram enclosure while VIP tickets of Rs 3,000 will be available for Imran Khan and Fazal Mehmood enclosures. After this, the next category is first class category for which the tickets of Rs 1,500 will be available for as many as four enclosures including Javed Miandad, Rajas, Abdul Qadir and AH Kardar. The sources said that the general stands tickets will likely be available soon in as low as Rs 500.

T20 SQUAD:

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, M Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, Faheem Ashrafm, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, M Aamir, Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin.