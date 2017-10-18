NEW DELHI - A life ban on Indian fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth for match-fixing was reinstated by a court Tuesday following an appeal by the country's cricket board. The BCCI had moved the Kerala High Court to review an order that acquitted Sreesanth. The court in a fresh verdict overturned its previous judgement. But Sreesanth, 34, vowed to keep fighting. "All I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes in me... I will keep fighting and make sure I don't give up," he said in a Tweet. "This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me? what about real culprits? What about chennai super kings? And what about Rajasthan?," Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.