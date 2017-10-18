NEW DELHI - A life ban on Indian fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth for match-fixing was reinstated by a court Tuesday following an appeal by the country's cricket board. The BCCI had moved the Kerala High Court to review an order that acquitted Sreesanth. The court in a fresh verdict overturned its previous judgement. But Sreesanth, 34, vowed to keep fighting. "All I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes in me... I will keep fighting and make sure I don't give up," he said in a Tweet. "This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me? what about real culprits? What about chennai super kings? And what about Rajasthan?," Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.
Indian court reinstates Sreesanth fixing ban
