LAHORE - Pakistan will take on Malaysia in its opening match of the second round (super four) of the 10th Hockey Asia Cup at Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani Stadium today (Wednesday) at 2:00 pm (PST).

According to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman, Pakistan and Malaysia have come across nine times in Asia Cup. Pakistan have been victorious as many as eight times with one match ending in draw. In two editions, 1993 & 2013, they met twice, in pool match as well as the third place game. Malaysia, who have hosted the event four times, more than any other country, have had just one podium finish in Asia Cup, bronze in 2007. They ended fourth no less than five times. In recent times, Malaysian team is on a roll. In their last international tounament, the Hockey World League semifinals in London this summer, Malaysia were the only Asian team to make it to the semifinal. They reached the last four by upsetting India in the crucial pool game. The fourth position in that event also enabled Malaysia to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Here, in Dhaka, Malaysia topped its pool winning all the three matches.

Meanwhile, defending champions Korea outclassed China with a 4-1 win here at the Hero Asia Cup 2017 at the Moulana Bhashani Hockey National Stadium on Monday. With this win, Korea make the Super 4s stage and will play top-ranked India on Wednesday while Pakistan will take on Malaysia as the tournament inches closer to an exciting title clash on October 22.

Though the first quarter began with the two teams showcasing skill and strategy that was on par with each other, Korea drew the first blood to put pressure on Chinese defence. It was Jonghyun Jang who successfully converted a penalty corner to fetch Korea a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. The Second quarter saw some tense moments with China missing out on crucial chances. It was not until the 38th minute when Talake Du scored an equalizer through a PC.

Jonghyun Jang scored his second goal of the match in the 43rd minute through another PC and took a 2-1 lead. The defending champs built on their momentum with two more goals in the final quarter via field goal by Seongkyu Kim (47?) followed by Jihun Yang (57?) successful PC to win the match. Jonghyun Jang of Korea was declared man of the match. On Wednesday, India will play against defending champions Korea in the second encounter.