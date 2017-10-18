ISLAMABAD - Legendry Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz claims that he has received life threats from unknown persons outside his residence in I-8 on late Friday night.

Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, Sarfraz said: “I along with my lawyer were coming back after my two cases hearing against former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan and Islamabad Region Cricket Association (IRCA) president Shakil Shakih. In the past too, I received life threats from unknown persons, who were threatening me and my family of dire consequences, if I didn’t stop issuing statements against spot-fixers, gambling mafia and PCB chairman Najam Sethi.”

He said on Friday when he and his lawyer reached near his home in I-8, a car blocked their path. “Two persons came out of the car, one intercepted my lawyer and the other one came straight towards me; pull out pistol and started abusing me and warned me to stop issuing statements against betting mafia, hold my tongue against Najam Sethi and Shakil Shaikh.

“I got scared, as they were looking very dangerous and it seemed they would act if I argued with them. It took me two days to get out of threats and finally, when I settled down, I went to Assistant Commissioner Dr M Faisal Saleem, who very kindly listened to my complaint and marked my application to SHO I-9, Industrial Area,” he added.

When asked about whether he had some kind of enmity or family feud with any party, Sarfraz replied: “No, I don’t have any issue with anybody, as I am a peaceful citizen and I only raise my voice for the talented youth of the country. A few years back too, I was attacked and threatened of dire consequences, but at that time, I couldn’t recognise those attackers, but now I could easily recognise those two, who attacked me.”

When asked whom he think could be after him, he said: “I am not sure but if someone wanted me to name the culprits, I can name Sethi and Shakil Shakih, as they are against me. I had given written statement to CDA as Shakil Shakih charged hefty amount from teams and private parties and when we investigated, it was Zubair Shakih, brother of Shakil Shakih, who was getting money from all. It is a clear violation of Supreme Court orders, as former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had given judgment that cricket grounds should be given to the players free of cost.

“These gentlemen are against me because they are minting money and depriving genuine youth of their due rights of representing Islamabad Region. I have also lodged complaint with Metropolitan Police in England and they had sent a detective to enhance my security.

“I have lodged written complaint with police and I am not going to melt down under pressure. I will fight against the corrupt, no matter how powerful they are and even if they continue threaten me or my family. I can’t sit back and let these people to ruin the careers of deserving youth. I am fighting a noble cause and I will take them to every available forum,” Sarfraz concluded.