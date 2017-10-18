Biles chooses new coach for comeback

LOS ANGELES - Olympic gymnastics queen Simone Biles has appointed a new coach as she begins her comeback to the sport after a year-long break, US media reported Tuesday. Biles, the reigning all-around Olympic champion and 10-time World Championship gold medallist, has hired France's Laurent Landi as she begins her journey towards the 2020 Tokyo Games. The 20-year-old superstar took a sabbatical from gymnastics following her performances at the Rio de Janeiro games last year, where she won four gold medals and a bronze. The change of coach comes after former mentor Aimee Boorman, who worked with Biles for more than a decade, relocated to Florida from Houston. Biles said she was drawn to Landi through his work with USA team-mate Madison Kocian, who won a silver medal on the uneven bars in Rio.–AFP

Woods swinging driver as rehab continues

LOS ANGELES - Tiger Woods, who tantalized fans with a Twitter video of himself hitting a driver on Sunday, has been cleared by doctors to resume full golf activities, ESPN reported on Monday. The 14-time major champion hasn't played since February, when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic. He has played three times in two years thanks to a series of injuries and had a fourth back surgery in April. At the Presidents Cup two weeks ago, Woods acknowledged that he didn't know if he would ever return to competitive golf. But on Sunday the 41-year-old posted a video of himself -- clad in a trademark red shirt of the kind he sported on so many championship Sundays -- hitting his driver. "Making Progress" was the caption. Then he tweeted: "Smooth Iron Shots. "Dr gave me the ok to start pitching.”–AFP

Ridley takes helm of Augusta National

WASHINGTON - Fred Ridley took over as chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters on Monday, replacing the retiring Bill Payne. Ridley becomes the seventh person to hold the position in the club's history dating to 1932. Payne, who turned 70 on Friday, announced his retirement in August after 11 years as chairman. Payne's retirement was effective at the beginning of the new club season on Monday. He is succeeded by Ridley, a former US Golf Association president (2004-05) who won the 1975 US Amateur and served as chairman of Augusta National's competition committee since 2007. Ridley cited Augusta National founder Bobby Jones and its original chairman Clifford Roberts in describing his new job as "beyond humbling". "Throughout my life, Bobby Jones has been my idol and role model," Ridley said.–AFP

Ervin kneels during US anthem

LOS ANGELES - Olympic 50-meter freestyle champion Anthony Ervin has joined the ranks of athletes protesting during the US national anthem by kneeling for a rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at a swim meet in Brazil. Ervin, 36, who became the oldest man to win an individual Olympic swimming gold with victory in Rio last year, took a knee during the Raia Rapida gala. The veteran American star, who also won Olympic gold in the 50m free at the 2000 Sydney Games, staged his protest after anchoring the USA team in the mixed 200m medley relay on Sunday, swimming news website SwimSwam reported. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first athlete to kneel for the anthem in a series of protests last year to draw attention to racial injustice.–AFP

UBL hammer Rawalpindi in Quaid trophy

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad were in good position against NBP in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round four Pool A match started here at Diamond Ground on Tuesday. Abid Ali hit 17 fours and 1 six to score 160 while Sarmad Bhatti made 40 and Naqash 30. Earlier, Islamabad scored 300-6. Altaf Ahmed took 3-63 and Hazrat Shah 2-41. At Abbottabad Stadium, Wapda required another 18 runs with only 2 wickets in hand against Peshawar Region. Wapda finished day three at 228-8. M Saad slammed 101. Imran Khan Senior bagged 3-39 and Nasir and Taj Wali took two. Earlier, Peshawar were bundled out for 164. M Asif captured 5-40 and M Irfan 2-35. In Pool B match at Pindi Stadium, UBL hammered Rawalpindi by 7 wickets. UBL achieved 100 runs target losing 3 wickets. Saad Ali scored unbeaten 37.–Staff Reporter