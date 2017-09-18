EVIAN - Sweden's Anna Nordqvist claimed her second major title with a play-off win over American Brittany Altomare at the Evian Championship on Sunday.

Both players shot 66 to tie on nine under par, and a bogey five at the first play-off hole -- the 18th -- was good enough for the 30-year-old to add another major to the 2009 LPGA Championship. With rain and then hale lashing the course, the play-off was staged in horrendous conditions and the 18th green had to be squeegeed before the players could putt.

Both women laid up short of the water in two and then Altomare took three from the edge of the green for a six. Nordqvist got up and down from left off the green for a winning five. It was a play-off reprieve for Nordqvist. Last year, she lost in extra-time at the US Women's Open when she was penalised two shots for brushing sand in a bunker with her club. It was also a remarkable win for a player who has suffered from glandular fever this year.

The Championship was reduced to 54 holes after Thursday's play was wiped out by severe storms and the last day was a real ding dong affair. Thailand's Moriya Jutanugran, the overnight leader, was two ahead at the turn, but her chances of a first win on Tour were blighted by a drive out of bounds at the 13th. She came to the tough 18th needing a par to make the play-off. But she had to lay up with her second shot, hit it way left, and ended up making bogey for a round of 72.

Lydia Ko, the 2015 champion, was also one shy after a final hole lay-up for a 69, while Australian Katherine Kirk birdied the last for a 70 and finished in the three-way tie for third place. Chun In-Gee, the defending champion, closed with a 72 for one under par, while fellow South Korean and world No.1, Ryu So-Yeon, had a 71 for two over. Ryu only tied for 40th, but that was still good enough to secure the Rolex Annika Major Award for 2017. It is given to the player who has the best results in a major, including at least one victory. She won the ANA Inspiration at the start of the season. The Championship marked the retirement of Japanese star, Ai Miyazato. After 12 years on Tour and 25 career wins worldwide, the 32-year-old closed with a 73 for one over par. A two-time winner at Evian before it became a major, Miyazato said: "Finishing my career here means a lot to me. I saw all my friends at the back of the 18th green and it almost made me cry. "That's what I'll miss most. All my friends, and all the people associated with the LPGA Tour."