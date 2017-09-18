COLOMBO:- Former Sri Lanka player Chamara Silva has been banned for two years for misconduct during a domestic first-class match, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced Sunday. The SLC said the match between Panadura Cricket Club and Kalutara Physical Culture Club in January this year had not been played in keeping with the spirit of the game and that players and officials on both sides had been penalised. Chamara Silva and Manoj Deshapriya were banned for two years from all cricket-related activities while the other players and managers were barred for one year. –AFP