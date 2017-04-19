RAWALPINDI - Balochistan recorded second victory in the Pakistan Cup 2017, after beating Sindh by 19 runs in the closely-contested encounter played here at Pindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Sindh, while chasing the target of 299 runs for victory, could score 279 for the loss of 7 wickets. It was all Fawad Alam, who almost took Sindh to highly unlikely victory, as he hammered 117-ball 130 with the help of 13 fours. Aamer Yameen once again was pick of the Balochistan bowlers, as he grabbed 2-40, while Khalid Usman captured 2-48. For the second match in running, Aamer Yameen was named player of the match.

Sindh started their run-chase in the worst possible fashion as opener Zain Abbas lost his wicket cheaply. Asif Zakir followed him soon as Sindh were struggling at 30-2 and Khurram Manzoor also just gifted his wicket cheaply. Soon it was 98-4 when Akbar-ur-Rehman got out while skipper Anwar Ali and Fawad Alam somewhat steadied Sindh ship with a solid 68-run fifth-wicket partnership. When things were looking good for Sindh, Anwar played also lost his wicket and M Nawaz also followed him soon.

Earlier put into bat first, Balochistan posted 298-7 in 50 overs. Openers Sahibzada Farhan scored his second half century. The opening partnership was finally broken when left-arm spinner M Nawaz removed Farhan at the score of 54. Balochistan lost their second wicket at 102 when Sohaib Maqsood was sent packing for just 2 runs and soon after him, Bismillah Khan were bowled out at the total of 107-3.

Skipper Fakhar held his nerves and kept the score board ticking, but he was also got out after scoring 59 at the ball of Asif Zakir. The things were looking very grim for Balochsitan as they lost Ramiz Aziz at a total of 204. It seemed they would hardly manage to score even 250, but once again, it was Aamer Yameen, who lived up to the occasion and scored second unbeaten 52 off 37 balls hitting 3 fours and as many sixes and helped his team post a respectable total of 298-7. Nawaz and Roman Raees took 2 wickets each.

Scoreboard

BALOCHISTAN:

Sahibzada Farhan st Hasan b Nawaz 54

Fakhar Zaman c Fawad b Asif 59

Sohaib Maqsood c Hasan b Rumman 2

Bismillah Khan b Nawaz 5

Saad Ali c Gul b Rumman 35

Rameez Aziz c Hasan b Fawad 29

Agha Salman c Rumman b Gul 34

Aamer Yamin not out 52

Khalid Usman not out 19

EXTRAS: (lb3, w4, nb2) 9

TOTAL: (7 wkts; 50 overs) 298

FOW: 1-95, 2-102, 3-107, 4-144, 5-175, 6-204, 7-257

BOWLING: Anwar Ali 9-0-61-0, Umar Gul 10-0-51-1, Rumman Raees 10-0-66-2, M Nawaz 9-0-49-2, Asif Zakir 5-0-27-1, Fawad Alam 7-0-41-1

SINDH:

Khurram Manzoor c Farhan b Khalid 34

Zain Abbas lbw b Yamin 5

Asif Zakir lbw b Yamin 3

Fawad Alam c Farhan b Mudassar 130

Akbar-ur-Rehman b Fakhar 21

Anwar Ali c Sohaib b Khalid 36

M Nawaz c Rameez b Salman 6

M Hasan not out 29

Hasan Mohsin not out 2

EXTRAS: (b2, lb3, w7, nb1) 13

TOTAL: (7 wets; 50 overs) 279

FOW: 1-15, 2-30, 3-57, 4-98, 5-166, 6-181, 7-275

BOWLING: Ghulam Mudassar 9-0-64-1, Aamer Yamin 8-1-40-2, Azizullah 10-1-56-0, Agha Salman 10-1-38-1, Khalid Usman 9-0-48-2, Fakhar Zaman 4-0-28-1

TOSS: Sindh

UMPIRES: Ahsan Raza, Ghaffar Kazmi

TV UMPIRE: Ahmed Shahab

MATCH REFEREE: Javed Malik