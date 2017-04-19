ISLAMABAD-The prize distribution ceremony of Foundation University Islamabad Campus’ (FUIC) annual sports gala was held on Tuesday.

FUI Rector Maj Gen (R) Khadim Hussain, HI (M), was the chief guest, while FUIC Director Maj Gen (R) Dr Akhtar Waheed, HI (M), Dean Dr Azhar Sheikh, Director Dr Naureen Tassadaq and Administrator Brig (R) Gulraze Sultan Lodhi were also present on the occasion.

The sports gala included cricket, basketball, badminton, table tennis, futsal, fun games, athletics, spoon race, sack race, chatti race, 3-legged race, relay race, and tug of war, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the distinction holders.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest said: “The importance of sports and other co-curricular activities cannot be over emphasized; besides providing the much needed physical activity, these are also important for the personality development of the students.”

“The FUI is fully aware of the importance of sports and is making dedicated endeavours to provide adequate opportunities to the students to participate in a variety of indoor and outdoor games,” he added. The rector appreciated the students for enthusiastically participating in the sports gala. “I take this opportunity to congratulate those who won prizes in different competitions. However, those who could not secure a position should not lose heart and strive hard to win next time,” he said.