Former heavyweight world boxing champion Mike Tyson has decided to build a boxing academy in Dubai as his latest business venture.

The academy will be named the Mike Tyson Academy, and Tyson is scheduled to reach Dubai next month. The former heavyweight boxer will hold a press conference at the Burj Khalifa on May 4 to share details about his project. The launching gala ceremony will be held on May 6.

Tyson’s boxing academy plans have already captured interest in different countries, and its franchises are also set to open in the Middle East, Australia, France, West Africa and China.

Mike Tyson said that Dubai has hosted many leading sports events of the world, and that is the reason why I thought to establish my academy here to provide quality fitness center.