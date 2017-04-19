ISLAMABAD-Former Pakistan’s No 1 squash player Nasir Iqbal, who returned from more than one-year unannounced ban from the PSA, started his $70K Huston Open qualifying round campaign on a winning note.

Nasir took the first game 11-6 and went on to take the second game with same 11-6 margin. The third game was a bit close affair as Kush pushed him but he never allowed him chance to recover and took the game 11-8. Nasir will now play final qualifying round match against Wales Peter Creed today (Wednesday).

Talking to The Nation after the match, Nasir said it was terrible time, but now he was focused again and looking forward to bounce back and take giant steps towards scaling down PSA ladders as early as possible. “It was not an easy match against Indian Kush Kumar, who is a regular player on PSA circuit and defeated much superior opponents in the past. I was playing after a gap of more than 15 months, but I settled down well after surviving initial anxious moments in the first game.” Pakistan No 1 player Farhan Mehboob was already in the main round and would play his first round match against 5th seed Australian Ryan Cuskelly today (Wednesday). Farhan was lucky to be in the main round as Egyptian Omar Mosad has withdrawn.