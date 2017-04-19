LAHORE - Pakistan juniors thrashed Australia 6-0 in a practice hockey match during their Australian tour. According to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman, Pakistani colts, who are there to participate in the National Junior Championships of Australia, played a practice match against the Randwik Hockey Club at latter's home ground. From Pakistan, Naveed Alam and Khairullah played superb hockey and banged in two impressive goals each while Abdullah Babar and Ghazanfar Ali contributed one each.