Pair of Aqeel, Heera wins doubles title

LAHORE - Aqeel Khan and Heera Ashiq beat Muzmil Murtaza and Mudasir Murtaza 7-6 (2), 6-4 to win the men’s doubles title in the Shehryar Malik Grass Court Tennis Championship here at PLTA tennis courts on Tuesday. In under-18 final, KP’s Shoaib Khan beat Aqib Umer 6-1, 6-2 to win the title while in under-14, Nalain Abbas of Lahore beat Sami Zeb of KP 6-2, 6-2 to win title. In ladies single first semifinal, Sara Mansoor beat Kushana Babar 6-2, 6-2 while Esha Jawad beat Shimza Tahir 7-6, 4-3 in the second semifinal. In 35 plus doubles semifinals, Raza Ali Mirza and Shehryar Salamat beat Sid Siddique and Fayyaz Khan 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 while Rashid Malik and Aqeel Khan beat Major Adnan and Asher Khan 6-3, 7-6 (4). In 60 plus doubles, the pairs of Asan Niaz and Waqar Nisar and Rao Iftikhar and Rai Zahid emerged as winners.–Staff Reporter

Mavericks, Tigers win in Squash League

LAHORE - The FMC Squash Premier League is in full swing as a number of matches were played here at PSA International Complex on Tuesday. Trust Mavericks, Matrix Tigers and FMC Strickers teams marched ahead after beating their respective team rivals. No upset was seen on the second day of the event. In first team match of the day, Trust Mavericks beat Servis Stars 4-3. In women category, Zoya Khalid (Trust Mavericks) beat Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (Servis Stars) 11/8, 13/11, 11/5. In the second match, Matrix Tigers beat Diamond Paints 5-2. In women category, Sammar Anjum (Matrix Tigers) beat Saima Shaukat (Diamond Paints Lions) 11/4, 11/4, 11/6. In third match of the day, FMC Strickers beat GNC Nicks 4-3. In women category, Riffat Khan (GNC Nicks) beat Tehrima Iqbal (FMC Strickers) 11/4, 11/5, 11/2.–Staff Reporter

Rizwan, Mohsin guide Muslim Club to win

ISLAMABAD – M Rizwan and Mohsin guided Muslim Club to thrashing 9-wicket victory over Majid Memorial Club in Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2017 here at Bhutto Cricket Ground. Batting first, Majid Memorial were bowled out for 152 in 30 overs in 40-overs-a-side match. Syed Rehan Ahmed Zaidi slammed solid 73, hitting 8 fours and 1 six while Muslim conceded 31 extra runs, which were second highest total of Majid Memorial innings. Mohsin Ali Shah ripped through Majid Memorial batting grabbing 5-19, while Asim and Inayat took 2 wickets each. Muslim achieved the target in only 22.3 overs losing just one wicket. Opener Rizwan made unbeaten 82 off 82 balls, hitting 12 fours, while Usman made 36. Ghayyur Hussain and Irfan Haider were umpires and Fazale-Azeem was scorer.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad Club enter Soccer Cup quarter

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Club made it to the quarterfinals of the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017, after defeating PEF Chaser FC 4-1 in the pre-quarterfinal match here at G-8/4 Football ground on Tuesday. Mubsahir gave Islamabad lead in the 9th minute of the first half while Waseem doubled the lead in the 25th minute. Noman scored third for Islamabad while Sadiq reduced the margin to 3-1. In the second half, Haris converted only goal for Islamabad to finish the match at 4-1. In another match played here at G-9/2 ground, Ghauri FC hammered Quaid-e-Azam FC 3-1. Quaid FC struck the first goal in the 15th minute which was soon equalised in the 24th minute. After that, Ghauri FC scored a brace through Mahateer and Syed Muqabil Naqvi to finish the match at 3-1.–Staff Reporter

PSB to conduct Quaid Games from May 5

ISLAMABAD – The 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2017 will be held from May 5 to 9, as Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) got green signal from Finance Ministry. Earlier, the PSB wanted to conduct the Games from April 18-23 but the required amount of Rs 169 million was not released by Finance Ministry. The breakthrough was finally achieved when Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was chief guest at Subah-e-Nau National Ranking Tennis final as chief guest, when the journalists brought the matter into his notice, and he promised to look into the matter and now he announced to release the amount to the PSB. When this scribe contacted PSB Director General Akhtar Ganjera, he said: “We have not received funds yet but we are given green signal to start perpetrations, hopefully the funds will be released in a day or two.”–Staff Reporter