LAHORE - With just a few weeks to go until the ICC World XI team comes to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series, the Pakistan Cricket Board has made positive progress in talks with foreign cricketers for the tour.

South Africa’s star batsman Hashim Amla and spin king Imran Tahir will be included in the World XI squad, which is expected to tour Pakistan between September 10-15.

Former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower is playing a key role in putting together the World XI team and has made progress in talks with Amla and Pakistan-born Tahir.

A list of 13 players featuring in the World XI squad will be announced in the next few days.

The World XI tour was originally scheduled for late September, but the Punjab government reportedly advised the PCB to push back the tour dates before the NA-120 by-election on September 17.

A security report on the proposed tour will be delivered soon by the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA), which will go a long way in persuading players whether it is safe to tour.