CINCINNATI - Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai booked their place in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-7, 10-3 win over the Romanian pair of Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru. The Indo-Chinese partner started well, taking the first set 6-3. The second set was a tighter affair, as it headed into a tie-breaker. Sania-Shuai managed to win just one point in the tie-break, as the match headed into a deciding 10-point match tie breaker. Sania and Shuai dominated the decider, winning it 10-3, to seal their place in the semifinals.