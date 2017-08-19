Matt Every surges clear at Wyndham

MIAMI - Matt Every surged into an early lead at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday, firing a nine-under-par 61 to launch his bid for only the third win of his career. The journeyman world number 751 carded seven birdies and an eagle to move clear in the clubhouse at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. "I'm driving it way better," Every said. "The last couple years, a lot of people would have quit the game in my position with what has kind of crept into my game." Every leads by one shot on Swede Henrik Stenson through the first round in humid conditions at Sedgefield Country Club. Stenson made a late-day charge to post 62, marking his best round on the PGA Tour. Webb Simpson, Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Smith, Tim Wilkinson, Brian Campbell, Harold Varner and Sam Saunders all posted 63s.–AFP

Four-way tie for lead in Fiji

SUVA - Australia's Scott Hend joined a four-way tie for the lead after scoring a scintillating 66 in the second round of the Fiji International at Natadola Friday. Hend fired an eagle, five birdies and just one bogey to join Thursday's leader, New Zealander Daniel Pierce, at the top of the leaderboard at seven under par alongside fellow countryman Jason Norris and Malaysia's Gavin Green. Australians Peter Wilson, David McKenzie and Adam Bland were two shots back. Hend started strongly, holding a 70-foot putt for eagle at the first then following it up with birdies at the fourth, sixth and ninth. "It was a long one. It was one that you make one out of 20 times you have a crack at it if you're lucky," he said. Green (69) said his goal was to stay patient amid the windy conditions.–AFP

IFA team beat Ardos FC China 2-0

ISLAMABAD - Visiting Islamabad Football Association (IFA) soccer team booked a place in final of the Gothia Cup China Under-18 Football Tournament 2017, after beating Ardos FC China 2-0 in the last league match played at Shanyang, China on Friday. IFA started the first half on a slow pace and took a lot of time before settling down. The home team was enjoying tremendous crowd support, but once IFA survived initial scare, they started dominating and making moves one after another. They hard work paid off in the 34th minute, when Abdullah scored the first goal and it was 2-0 in the 54th minute when Shahryar slammed the crunch goal to give a well-deserving 2-0 victory to IFA team. The IFA team ended the league matches on a high as they managed to win all the four league games in great style.–Staff Reporter

Six int’l bodybuilders arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Bodybuilding Association (IBBA) chairman Nauman Shah has said that six international bodybuilders has come to Pakistan and they will exhibit their prowess today (Saturday) in Fitness Expo, Lahore. Nauman said: “I am happy that international bodybuilders came here and their arrival will boost bodybuilding in Pakistan. The international players including Ketty Green and Adam Palms (USA) and Tom Colman and Arif Mirza (England) will be seen in action in Fitness Expo, Lahore.” Ketty Green said: “It is my first visit to Pakistan and I am feeling very happy. We are here to promote bodybuilding. Sports play important role in improving image of countries. Youth needs buck up to pursue career in bodybuilding. We are ready to travel to Pakistan in future again.”–Staff Reporter

Shahid elected new SFP secretary

ISLAMABAD - Air Commodore Shahid Nadeem elected as new secretary of Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP) in the annual general council meeting held here on Friday. As many as 39 ski associations, provinces, affiliated clubs including PAF, Army and GB Scouts attended the meeting which was chaired by SFP senior vice president Wing Commander (r) M Javed. New secretary Shahid thanked the house for keeping faith in his abilities and promised to work for promotion of skiing in the country. He also promised to revive international skiing competitions in Pakistan and vowed to conduct the Winter Games and other skiing competitions successfully. He also prayed tribute to outgoing secretary Qasawar Abbas saying due to his hard work, international skiers visited Pakistan and hoped more would come this year.–Staff Reporter