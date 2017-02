ISLAMABAD - Army remained supreme in the 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship 2017, which was played here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Liaqat Gymnasium on Saturday.

In men’s -81kg weight category, Qaiser Khan Army won gold, Javed Khan Wapda silver and Mahsam Nazakat HEC and Amjad Ali Police bronze. In -90kg weight category, Qasim Shehzad Army won gold, Shahzad Ali Wapda silver, and M Arshad Railways and Abdul Hanan HEC bronze.

In women -57kg weight category, Shumaila Gul Wapda won gold, Iqra Army silver and Fehmida Navy and Madiha Gul HEC won bronze. In -63kg weight, Asma Army won gold, Sehrish of Fata silver and Soonam Wapda and Fazilat Navy bronze. The Japanese ambassador will grace the final as guest of honor while IPC Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada will be the chief guest.