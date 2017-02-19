SHARJAH - Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur stated Saturday that he would meet Misbah-ul-Haq, the Test captain, next week and have a discussion about the veteran batsman’s future and his chances of going to next month’s tour of the West Indies.

Shaharyar Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, said last week that Misbah has asked for some more time to decide on his future. That came on the same day when Azhar Ali relinquished one-day captaincy and was replaced by Safraz Ahmed, as well as vice-captaincy in Tests. Misbah has been Pakistan’s most successful Test captain with 24 wins in 53 matches.

“I am scheduled to have another chat with Misbah next week,” revealed Arthur. “We will see how that all transpires. The one thing that is certain is Misbah has been fantastic for Pakistan cricket. He has been a great leader and he has been a great servant and he deserves all the accolades that he will get eventually whether that is now or whenever he does go. So I can’t shed any more light on that because I don’t know and I am not even sure that Misbah knows it himself.”

Sources suggest Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s chief selector, is in no mood to select Misbah for the West Indies tour, which has three One-Day Internationals, two Twenty20 Internationals and three Tests. However, both Arthur and Shaharyar are in favour of giving Misbah one last tour before retiring.

Arthur said Misbah is a great leader and will be given all the respect and see-off that he deserves whenever he decides to retire. “I really can’t say what he has planned but I will be talking to him again then [we] will see what he has planned,” he said. “Misbah has given a lot to the team and he is a legend for Pakistan’s cricket. He is a great leader and deserves all the appreciation and all the respect and a good sign off which he deserves either now or whenever he decides to go.”

Much has been said about Misbah's future in cricket and it was rumoured that he would announce his retirement after Pakistan's disastrous Australia tour in January. He said earlier this month that he would assess his physical fitness level prior to the West Indies tour before deciding upon his international career. The unassuming middle-order batsman will be remembered for his remarkable leadership of an embattled Pakistan side in the aftermath of the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, which resulted in five-year bans for Salman Butt, M Asif and M Aamir.