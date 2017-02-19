After a video of him dancing went viral on the internet, Lahore Qalandars' owner Fawad Rana has stated that he is merely a fan of cricket and enjoys it as much as the next sports fan in the country. Rana said: “I am a common man like anybody else. I don’t know where the cameras are set, and I just go with whatever expression comes to me after I’ve seen a good cricketing moment.” The video in question, widely circulated on social media, shows Rana breaking out his Gangnam Style dance moves after West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle’s dismissal. The dance has been Gayle's signature celebratory move. “I can’t suppress my expressions in cricket, especially when it comes to Lahore. I love Lahore and everything attached to it.” –Agencies