SHARJAH - Islamabad registered last-ball five-wicket thrilling victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League PSL in Sharjah on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 137 in 20 overs, Islamabad didn’t get a solid start. While Dwayne Smith remained defiant at the one end, United’s wickets continue to fall from the other end. Rafatullah Mohmand, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings and Misbah ul Haq went back to pavilion cheaply as Islamabad lost four wickets with 75 runs on board in 13 overs. But, Smith remained defiant at other end and got good support from Shane Watson to keep Islamabad’s hunt alive. Smith smashed four sixes and six fours to remain not out after scoring 72 off 59. Watson scored 30 off 22 before getting run out on penultimate delivery of the innings as Islamabad reached the target on last ball.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort by Islamabad United restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 136/9 on a, comparatively, batting friendly track. Zalmis struggled throughout the match to buildup partnerships as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. However, some runs by Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz and Darren Sammy towards the end of innings helped Peshawar post a respectable total on board.

Wahab Riaz scored 23 off 13, smashing one sixer and three boundaries while captain Sammy scored 20 off 19 and Shahid Afridi could score 17 off 12. Eoin Morgan was top scorer for Peshawar Zalmis with run-a-ball 28. His innings included one shot over the boundary line and three hitting the fence. For Islamabad United, pacer Mohammad Sami got three wickets for 26 runs while Rumman Raees and Shadab Khan got two wickets apiece.

Man-of-the-match M Sami said: “I have been brought up on these kind of wickets, so I have some experience of bowling on these kind of surfaces. And I have paid some attention to fitness which has helped me.” Winning captain Misbah-ul-Haq said: “Win is a win. These sorts of games always help you understand how to come out of pressure situations. Three wins under the belt and all three wins have come like that which is good for the team. “In Sharjah, batting under lights, especially with the new ball which swings and zips, it comes down to the fast bowlers doing well and credit to the fast bowlers of both teams for doing well. I think both teams have good fast bowling and that's why it was such a close game. It was a pressure situation but you always back your players. It was the first time he was walking out to such a pressure situation but he did well,” he added.

Losing captain Darren Sammy said: “We believe that we could have won the game. It was a good game but our fielding lapses cost us. We looked to get 200 but we lost wickets upfront and they kept on taking wickets just like when they batted, we kept on taking wickets as well.

All in all a very good match, we will take the positives and look to come back stronger. I just told him bowl his best ball whether it was the yorker or the bouncer, we had the field up.”

Scoreboard

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tamim Iqbal c Misbah b Rumman Raees 4

Kamran Akmal lbw b Shadab Khan 19

M Hafeez c Misbah b M Irfan 10

EJG Morgan c M Irfan b Shadab 28

Sohaib Maqsood c & b M Sami 0

Shakib Al Hasan c M Sami b Amad Butt 5

DJG Sammy c M Sami b Rumman 20

Shahid Afridi c Rumman b M Sami 17

Wahab Riaz b M Sami 23

Hasan Ali not out 1

Junaid Khan not out 1

EXTRAS: (w 8) 8

TOTAL: (9 wickets; 20 overs) 136

FOW: 1-17, 2-28, 3-45, 4-46, 5-66, 6-78, 7-109, 8-134, 9-134

BOWLING: M Irfan 4-0-31-1, M Sami 4-0-26-3, Rumman Raees 4-0-19-2, Shadab Khan 4-0-26-2, SR Watson 2-0-25-0, Amad Butt 2-0-9-1.

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

DR Smith not out 72

Rafatullah c Kamran b Junaid Khan 11

BJ Haddin lbw b Hasan Ali 2

SW Billings b Wahab Riaz 11

Misbah c Wahab b Shakib Al 5

SR Watson run out 30

Amad Butt not out 1

EXTRAS: (w3, nb 2) 5

TOTAL: (5 wickets; 20 overs) 137

FOW: 1-12, 2-15, 3-45, 4-73, 5-136.

BOWLING: Hasan Ali 4-0-17-1, Junaid Khan 4-0-49-1, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-24-1, Wahab Riaz 4-0-21-1, Shahid Afridi 4-0-26-0.

TOSS: Islamabad United

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and RK Illingworth (England)

TV UMPIRE: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)

Match referee - Mohammed Anees (Pakistan)

RESERVE UMPIRE: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan)