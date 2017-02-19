SHARJAH - A destructive batting show by Kevin Pietersen powered Quetta Gladiators to a five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium Saturday.

In the 11th fixture of the second edition of Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars played Quetta Gladiators for the second time in this tournament, but the outcome wasn't much different — a nail-biting encounter that finished with Quetta being the winners.

Chasing a gigantic target of 201, Gladiators, after losing their top order in quick succession, were revived by a stormy 88 not out off 42 balls by Pietersen, who returned to his destructive batting form after failing in the earlier three matches. Helped along by captain Sarfraz Ahmed, the England batsman steered the Gladiators to the target. Anwar Ali hit the finishing runs after Sarfraz departed for 45.

Kevin Pietersen was named Man of the Match. He said: “It was not bad, especially after two first-ballers. It was a thrilling game and we were able to entertain the crowd. Credit to the ground-staff, this wicket is fantastic to the batsmen, not so much for the bowlers. Sarfraz' knock was outstanding. It was not just one player. The way Rossouw started, and Sarfraz batted, it was just a team effort. Not much was spoken after the first innings.”

Gladiators lost opener Saad Nasim for mere 5 runs off Tanvir, which left the team one down for 13. Ahmad Shehzad was the next to depart for 15. Rilee Rossouw showed some resistance but fell for 33. Perera followed him to the pavilion shortly afterward for a mere 1.

Jason Roy's quickfire fifty off 24 balls saw Lahore Qalandars off to an explosive start, helped along by Fakhar Zaman, Qalandars' previous match hero, who opened the innings in place of captain McCullum after Gladiators won the toss and sent Qalandars in to bat first.

The England batsman, however, fell right after, leaving the Qalandars one down at 77. Umar Akmal departed for 17. Fakhar Zaman fell short of fifty, going for 47 off 31 balls as the Qalandars slowed down at 123-3 off 13.1 overs. After completing 100 runs in 9.1 overs, Qalandars were 135 in at the end of the 15th over. The Qalandars picked up soon after, with Rizwan scoring 46 off 28 balls not out and Cameron Delport, in for Grant Elliott, staying not out at 35 off 21. Qalandars have won two and lost two matches so far in the second edition of PSL. Gladiators have won two and lost one match, while their match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday was abandoned due to rain.

Quetta Gladiators also refreshed the memories of PSL’s first edition as they chased Lahore Qalandars’ 201-run target on Saturday in Sharjah. Last year, Lahore were the first team to put up a 200+ score on the board and courtesy Mohammad Nabi, Quetta chased it down on the last ball. Today, it was Kevin Pietersen and Sarfraz who took charge of the chase and helped Gladiators chase the target with seven balls to spare.

Scoreboard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

J Roy b Hasan 51

Fakhar Zaman c Shehzad b Babar 47

Umar Akmal c Mahmudullah b Hasan 17

M Rizwan not out 46

C Delport not out 35

EXTRAS: (lb3, nb1) 4

TOTAL: (3 wkts; 20 overs) 200

FOW: 1-77, 2-107, 3-123

BOWLING: Zulfiqar Babar 4-0-28-1, Anwar Ali 3-0-37-0, T Perera 4-0-37-0, M Nawaz 3-0-44-0, Hasan Khan 4-0-28-2, Mahmudullah 2-0-23-0

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

Ahmed Shehzad b Irfan 15

Saad Nasim c Rizwan b Tanvir 5

K Pietersen not out 88

R Rossouw c Bilawal b Irfan 33

T Perera c sub b Delport 1

Sarfraz Ahmed c Rizwan b Tanvir 45

Anwar Ali not out 12

EXTRAS: (lb1, w1, nb1) 3

TOTAL: (5 wkts; 18.5 overs) 202

FOW: 1-13, 2-24, 3-81, 4-89, 5-190

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 3.5-0-47-2, S Narine 4-0-38-0, M Irfan 4-0-48-2, Bilawal Bhatti 1.1-0-19-0, Yasir Shah 4-0-31-0, C Delport 1.5-0-18-1

TOSS: Quetta Gladiators

MAN OF MATCH: K Pietersen (Gladiators)

UMPIRES: Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza

TV UMPIRE: Ahmed Shahab

MATCH REFEREE: R Mahanama (SL)