LONDON:- Peter Richardson who made a century for England in the 1956 Ashes Test in which Jim Laker took a world record 19 wickets has died aged 85, his former county Kent announced on Friday. Richardson accrued five centuries in the 34 Tests he played between 1956 and 1963 -- starting his international career with two half centuries in the 1956 Ashes series -- and the opener finished his first year as a Test batsman with 491 runs to his credit, the most in the world that year.–Agencies