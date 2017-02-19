Leicestershire, the English county side, have said they will wait for the outcome of the investigation against Sharjeel, their Pakistani recruit, before deciding on a future course of action. Last September, Leicestershire signed Sharjeel for a stint in this season’s Twenty20 Blast. But Waseem Khan, the English county’s chief executive, told Pakistani media that they were waiting for the outcome of the investigation. “We are monitoring the case and will wait for the outcome of the investigation before deciding,” said Waseem. Sharjeel was also in talks with the Caribbean Premier League for a contract worth around US $100,000. Sharjeel’s three consecutive half-centuries in the One-Day International series in Australia last month had also aroused interested in some Big Bash League teams.–Agencies