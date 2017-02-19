LAHORE - Master Paints will take on Army in the Hamdan Housing Polo Cup 2017 final to be played today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

The subsidiary final will be contested between MMS and Master/Diamond Paints team. SKB and Hamdan Holdings Chief Executive Officer Nasir Kamal Khan will grace the final as chief guest.

Army team, which had won the last-week title, consists of Ahmed Zubair Butt, Major Omer Minhas, Maj Gen Asfand Yar Pataudi and Manuel Toccalino. The other finalist team Master Paints has the likes of Sufi M Amir, Sufi M Haris, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Andres Crispo.

In subsidiary final, Master/Diamond Paints team comprises of Farooq Amin Sufi, Mir Shoaib Ahmad, Raja Samiullah and Juan Cruz Losada while MMS team includes Irfan Shaikh, Bilal Haye, Raja Taimur Nadeem and Saqib Khan Khakwani.

Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Azam Hayat Noon has said that the final will be very thrilling and interesting. “Both the teams are in great forms and it can be anyone final, but the team which will play better emerge as title winners.”