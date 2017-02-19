LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Saturday warned national media not to air the views of Sarfraz Nawaz on fixing, saying the court has asked the former paceman to refrain from making allegations about anyone and if aired it is tantamount to contempt of court.

"All TV channels and print media are put on notice by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the pendency of the suit, contempt proceedings and the injunctive order, any violation of which may expose the channels and newspapers to contempt of court of the learned court," said a PCB release.

Nawaz has been vocal on fixing and had accused Najam Sethi, the chairman of the league, of promoting fixing. He also said that the board’s decision to allow Mohammad Amir to return to international cricket encouraged players to continue fixing and get away with lighter bans. “Regrettably, even after the injunctive order Nawaz is continuing with his vitriol campaign and is leveling false allegations for which contempt of court proceeding have also been initiated,” said a PCB release.

“It is astonishing that despite the injunctive order, TV channels are providing airtime to Sarfraz Nawaz which is tantamount to contempt of court. In a Suit no 32/ 5-6-15 Najam Aziz Sethi vs. Sarfraz Nawaz for damages of 100 million under defamatory ordinance 2002 is pending before the District Court, Lahore for the slanderous, false, malicious, defamatory and concocted statements/allegations leveled by Sarfraz Nawaz against Najam Sethi.”

PCB said that the court had restrained Nawaz from speaking on fixing. “The learned judge on 19-6-2015 has restrained Sarfraz Nawaz for leveling false, malicious and defamatory allegations against Najam Sethi in electronic and print media. Therefore all TV channels and print media are put on notice by Pakistan Cricket Board about the pendency of the suit, contempt proceedings and the injunctive order, any violation of which may expose the channels and newspapers to contempt of court of the learned court.”