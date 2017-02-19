SHARJAH - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday formally charged two provisionally suspended cricketers Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan under the its anti-corruption code.

Both the players were suspended by the board after an initial inquiry into an alleged attempt by an international syndicate to corrupt the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “Sharjeel Khan has been charged with violation of code articles 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 while Khalid Latif has been charged with violation of code articles 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3; 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5,” said a statement by the PCB.

According to the PCB’s anti-corruption code, the clause 2.1.1 states: “Fixing or contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any Domestic Match, including (without limitation) by deliberately underperforming therein.”

The clause 2.1.2 says: “Ensuring for Betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in a Domestic Match.” The clause 1.3 of Article 2 talks about accepting, seeking, offering or agreeing to bribe to fix the outcome of a match.

“Seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other Reward to (a) fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any Domestic Match or (b) ensure for Betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in a Domestic Match,” says the article 2.1.3 of the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

Both the players have also been charged for not reporting about the approach to the PCB’s anti-corruption officer, under its anti-corruption code 2.4.4, which says, “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Batsman Khalid Latif has been additionally charged for soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating an attempt to corrupt outcome of the match.

Both the players have 14 days to respond to the notice of charge.

“The PCB maintains zero tolerance toward corrupt practices it believes are cancer eating at the heart of the game,” said the PCB statement. “In the meanwhile investigations will continue by Vigilance & Security Department with regard to any questionable activity by any player and player support personnel,” the statement added.