SHARJAH: Karachi Kings will play against Peshawar Zalmi in the 13th match of Pakistan Super League today.

The match will begin at 9:00 pm (PST).

As per points table, Quetta Gladiators stand on the first position, Islamabad United second and Peshawar Zalmi are in the third position.

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are in fourth and fifth positions respectively.