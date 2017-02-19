Pakistan’s head coach Micky Arthur, who is also coaching the PSL side Karachi Kings, says that his association with a PSL team is beneficial for his job as head coach. “There were people saying that he (Micky Arthur) is coach of Pakistan and also coaching a PSL side. Well, I say that it is a massive benefit,” he said. “I am working with young Pakistan player in our squad, I am also seeing all the young talent (in other teams) that Pakistan has. I am happy to see all this talent. It also allows me to familiarise myself with the talent,” he said while explaining the benefits his dual role in Pakistan Cricket. “We have picked really some really good names, guys we going to put into talent squad, guys that we going to work with going forward and guys who have potential to coming into Pakistan at any given time.”–Agencies