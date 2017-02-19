RAWALPINDI - Pakistan-A women team captain Marina Iqbal is hopeful of staginging comeback in the national women team after a series of performances in the nationwide women-A team matches against boys.

In an interview with The Nation, 29-year-old Marina opening batswoman said: “I made my international debut in 2009 and have played 29 ODIs and 30 T20s for Pakistan. I know Pakistan women team require a specialist opener, who may hold the innings together. I last played for national women team last year against the West Indies, but my performance was not satisfactory, the main reason was lack of national and international exposure for female crickets.”

She has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducts only two national events every year, one T20 and one ODI, which are too less to provide exposure to females. “But the PCB, which has inducted experienced Ilyas Khan as chief selector, who is well-known for his strict rules and always stands for the just cause, and Sabih Azhar, who has won so many national and international titles for Pakistan, has done a fantastic job and we are very comfortable with Sabih, as he treats us like his daughters and always ready to guide us in a professional way.”

Marina said for first time in history of Pakistan women, female cricketers had been provided matches against boys. “The girls are highly energetic and always giving their more than 100 percent. Ten matches against boys at different venues will help us become mature players. We have bright talent starting from as low as 16 to U-30. It is a blend of youth and experience.

“I request PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan to keep on providing us opportunities and round the year camps, which will help us improve our skills and game and perform well against international teams. The PCB should also arrange international tours for Pakistan women-A team like the national team and especially tours of Australia, England, South Africa and outside Subcontinent, as we perform exceptionally well in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India, but when it comes to playing at fast pitches, we struggle hard,” she added.

Marina said like male players, they had best coach, best training, best selector but they just needed tours, training and exposure. “I am sure, if we get matches on regular basis, a great number of young girl will be ready replace national team players and that too in short span of time. The PCB is taking women cricket very seriously and we too are ready to learn and exhibit our prowess at the highest level.

“I am working hard, scoring runs and hoping for a recall. If given chance again, I will not disappoint the PCB and the country and try my level best to help women team win more laurels,” Marina concluded.

Sharing his views, Pakistan women A team head coach Sabih Azhar said he was highly satisfied with the progress girls had shown in such a short span of time. “They are determined and learning and improving rapidly. They are very hard working, their ground fielding and catching are excellent. They are spending hours in training, which is quite positive, and I am looking forward to watch these players playing for national team very soon,” Sabih concluded.