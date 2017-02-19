LAHORE - Pakistan ladies champion Ushna Suhail defeated Sara Mansoor in ladies singles final to win the 1st Gujrat Gymkhana Open Ranking Tennis Championship, which concluded at Gujrat Gymkhana Club on Saturday.

According Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) secretary M Khalid Rehamni, world ranked international player Ushna outran former Pakistan No 1 Sara in a three-set final by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

In the men’s singles, Aqeel Khan outclassed Davis Cupper M Abid Mushtaq 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 in one & half hour to add another feather in his already decorated cap. With this win, Aqeel bagged Rs 100,000 and Abid Rs 50,000.

The 50-plus doubles title was annexed by Rashid Malik and Israr Gul, as the pair routed Gul Hameed and Maj Mansoor 6-2, 6-2. Irfan Kathia was chief guest and gave away the trophies and cash awards to the winners and runners-up.