Dean Jones, the Islamabad United coach, said Saturday that his players would play the PSL final wherever the PCB told them to, if they qualify for the title clash. Asked whether the Islamabad players will travel to Lahore, Jones, a former Australian batsman, said: “We want to get to the final first. Where they play is up to the PCB. We will play where they tell us to go.” Jones said the T20 format has fast set a trend of putting opponents in after winning the toss — all matches in the PSL showed that trend until Friday. “It is an interesting trend. It is in the mindset,” he felt. “We were very up on the numbers required. If it was not cut down it would have been a big score. The guys are terrific on the field.” –Agencies