PERTH - M Hafeez, Pakistan's stand-in captain, chuckled at suggestions his team had difficulty coping with pace and bounce.

For the first time in many years on Australian soil, Pakistan have a whiff of confidence about them after an impressive start to the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series, which is locked at one game apiece.

Pakistan broke a 12-year hoodoo by finally beating Australia in Australia during an impressive six-wicket victory at the MCG on Sunday (January 15). They also dominated large chunks of the opening match in Brisbane, where Australia was rescued from the depths of despair by a brilliant unbeaten century from Matthew Wade, the wicket-keeper and No. 7 batsman.

Apart from Wade's heroics, Pakistan's eclectic bowling, which perfectly blends pace and spin, has been all over Australia's wobbly top-order and their much-maligned batting was stout when the game was on the line in Melbourne.

However, in what could undo all this burgeoning goodwill, Pakistan face an initiation during the third ODI against Pakistan on Thursday at the WACA, where its hallowed bouncy pitch is world renowned and has an air of mystique about it. Despite its swirling aura, the pitch doesn't menace like yesteryear when batting was almost kamikaze. Still, the conditions will be foreign for most of Pakistan's team with few surviving members from their last visit to Perth seven years ago. Even without intimidating paceman Mitchell Starc, who is being rested after a gruelling workload this summer, Australia boasts a trio of towering paceman - Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Billy Stanlake, who stands at 204cm (6 foot 8).

Undoubtedly, Australia's pacemen will pepper the Pakistan with a diet of short bowling in an effort to regain ascendency of a series which has suddenly changed course. Despite the challenging task at home, M Hafeez, Pakistan's stand-in captain, chuckled at suggestions his team had difficulty coping with pace and bounce.

"I can only laugh on it," he told reporters in Perth on Wednesday (January 18). "We are very much ready for that. That pace and bounce won't make any difference."

During the opening two matches, Pakistan has strangled and frustrated Australia's batting through their spinners but that strength could be negated by the WACA's pitch, which has traditionally been a graveyard for the slower men.

Wahab Riaz, Pakistan's firebrand quick, looms as a tantalising option due to his penchant for conjuring menacing bounce but Hafeez hinted the team was likely to remain unchanged, which also means captain Azhar Ali will miss another game after injuring his hamstring during the opening match in Brisbane.

Much of Pakistan's success thus far in the series has been attributed to scything through Australia's top-order, which has slumped to 5 for 78 and 3 for 41 in Brisbane and Melbourne respectively. Australia's new-look batting order has been a mishmash throughout the series and will once again re-tool in Perth with Peter Handscomb to make his ODI debut batting at No. 4.

Hafeez hoped Pakistan could continue Australia's top-order misery and believed taking early wickets would spur his side to an important victory. "I don't know about the past but in the last two games our bowlers have done a really great job for us," he said. "They took wickets at the right time and they put the opposition under tremendous pressure. We believe we can take three or four wickets early on, which gives you more of a chance to attack.

"That's what our bowlers have done in the last two games and we'll try and maintain the same aggressive attitude," he added.