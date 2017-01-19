ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has invited the officials of Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) to visit Pakistan and check the security situation themselves. Inzamam’s statement was in reaction to FICA’s report which was issued earlier suggesting overseas players not to participate in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) that is to be held in Lahore over security issues.

The chief selector said that FICA’s report was a self-created one, their officials should visit Pakistan and see that circumstances have changed here and security threats have also been eliminated.

It was also after the FICA’s report that West Indies had cancelled their tour of Pakistan. PCB had requested FICA afterwards to reveal the names of their security experts. The former captain seemed hopeful for the rehabilitation of international cricket in Pakistan and said this nation loves sports very much and it is safe for foreign players to tour Pakistan.

Inzamam also appreciated the efforts of PCB to conduct PSL final in Lahore and said the decision has been taken after consensus with government.

He also said that the tours of Zimbabwe cricket team, Bangladesh women team and Malaysia cricket team in recent past are proofs that there are no security issues in Pakistan now.

Inzamam said that if security issues rise due to any unwanted incident, then these issues should also be dismissed if no such instance happens.

He said that Pakistan has always stood with other countries in their bad times and even helped to continue cricket in Sri Lanka during internal strife, it is now time for others to help Pakistan as well.

Inzamam invites FICA officials to visit Pakistan

Agencies

ISLAMABAD

